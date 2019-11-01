Donald Trump says Americans are 'very disappointed' after Fed rate cut

-
ALSO READ
Four reasons why the US Fed's 25 bps rate cut assumes significance
Fed makes second straight rate cut, splits on further action
To cut or not? Contrary views within US Fed put Jerome Powell in tight spot
US Fed cuts key rate by 25 bps, but signals pause in its easing cycle
Fed likely to leave rates unchanged even as Trump calls for 'radical' cut
-
President Donald Trump resumed his attacks on the Federal Reserve and its Chairman Jerome Powell, a day after it cut interest rates for the third time this year.
"People are VERY disappointed in Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve," Trump tweeted Thursday. “The Fed has called it wrong from the beginning, too fast, too slow."
Fed officials reduced interest rates by a quarter-percentage point Wednesday and signaled a pause in further cuts unless the economic outlook changes materially.
While economic growth has moderated this year -- in part due to weakness in manufacturing caused by uncertainty over Trump’s trade policies -- unemployment has continued to drop, consumer spending has remained solid, and the rate cuts this year have made mortgages more affordable and revived the housing market.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU