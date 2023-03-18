Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested on Tuesday, calls for protest

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump likely to announce his 2024 presidential election bid: Reports
ChatGPT lists Elon Musk, Trump as 'controversial' noted personalities
Democrats beat Trump-backed Republican candidates in liberal states
US House committee to release Trump's personal tax returns for 6 yrs
Trump to contest 2024 polls; Biden says ex-president failed America
-
By Tony Czuczka
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 19:09 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU