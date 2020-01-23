Donald Trump says he's 'disappointed' in Boeing, praises 'genius' Musk

US President said he’s disappointed in Boeing, which said on Tuesday that its 737 MAX won’t be cleared to return to flight until midyear. “



Very disappointing company,” Trump said on Wednesday in Davos, where he’s attending the World Economic Forum’s annual conference.

“This is one of the great companies of the world, let’s say as of a year ago, and then all of a sudden things happen.”



Musk one of our great geniuses

