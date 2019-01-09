Trump speech highlights: New NAFTA would pay for the US-Mexico border wall

TTo persuade Democrats to back his push for a steel barrier on the US-Mexico border, President on Wednesday addressed the nation. In his speech, Trump said, "undocumented immigrants cost the $500 billion a year, but that leaves out the economic contributions that they make to the U.S by paying taxes (including Medicare and Social Security taxes they'll never benefit from) and spending money in their communities." He said that the new NAFTA would pay for a



Trump's issue has forced a partial shutdown of the US federal government, which has stretched into a third week with virtually no end in sight. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to deliver a televised response following Trump’s speech.

Ahead of Trump's national address, White House senior advisor Kellyanne Conway had said: "No decision has been made with regard to declaring a national emergency."

President Trump is addressing the nation from the Oval Office.— "Trump said undocumented immigrants cost $500 billion a year to the US, but that leaves out the economic contributions that they make to the U.S by paying taxes (including Medicare and Social Security taxes they'll never benefit from) and spending money in their communities."— "Trump said people call his proposed wall "immoral."— Trump says the fence will be made of steel at the Democrats' urging.— Trump said the new NAFTA would pay for a

Here are a few things you must know about the US shutdown

The partial shutdown of the US federal government is now the second-longest shutdown in the US history. If the shutdown continues through the weekend, it will be the longest on record. The closures are having an impact on 800,000 federal workers, many of whom will not receive paychecks for the first time since the standoff in Washington began just before Christmas.

What's stopping the US government from functioning?

Standing in the way of a resolution is Trump’s demand for a wall along the US-Mexico border. Despite repeatedly vowing that Mexico would pay for it, the President is now demanding $5.7 billion in taxpayer money to proceed with the construction of the border wall. Democrats controlling the House have agreed to fund only $1.3 billion for border security.