Donald Trump hints he might not sign $900-bn coronavirus relief bill

-
ALSO READ
Trump minimised seriousness of COVID-19 outbreak in US: Kamala Harris
Trump was given oxygen before his hospital admission for Covid-19 treatment
Expect to have enough Covid vaccines for every American by Apr 2021: Trump
Donald Trump targets 'white privilege' training as 'anti-American'
Trump opposes perpetual lockdown; says cure cannot be worse than problem
-
President Donald Trump is blasting the bipartisan USD 900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it.
Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans.
The bill provides for a USD 600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and "increase the ridiculously low USD 600 to USD 2,000, or USD 4,000 for a couple. I am also asking Congress to get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU