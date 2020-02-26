Dow Jones, S&P 500 tumble over 3% as coronavirus spread fans fears

Based on the latest available data, the Industrial Average fell 880.79 points, or 3.15%, to 27,080.01, the S&P 500 lost 97.59 points, or 3.03%, to 3,128.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 255.67 points, or 2.77%, to 8,965.61.

The Dow and S&P 500 tumbled 3% on Tuesday in their fourth straight day of losses as the spread further around the world and investors offloaded risky assets as they struggled to gauge the economic impact.