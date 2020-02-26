JUST IN
Dow Jones, S&P 500 tumble over 3% as coronavirus spread fans fears

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 880.79 points, or 3.15%, to 27,080.01

The Dow and S&P 500 tumbled 3% on Tuesday in their fourth straight day of losses as the coronavirus spread further around the world and investors offloaded risky assets as they struggled to gauge the economic impact.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 880.79 points, or 3.15%, to 27,080.01, the S&P 500 lost 97.59 points, or 3.03%, to 3,128.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 255.67 points, or 2.77%, to 8,965.61.

