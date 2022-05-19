Dow slips over 800 points in intra-day trading amid surging prices

US stock indexes fell on Wednesday as a rally in growth shares faded and slumped after the retailer became the latest victim of surging prices.

was down 828.51 points, or 2.54 per cent, at 31,807.30, the S&P 500 was down 125.41 points, or 3.07 per cent, at 3,963.93, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 429.87 points, or 3.59 per cent, at 11,552.10 (9:40 PM IST).

Shares of fell 25.1 per cent to the bottom of the S&P 500 after its first-quarter profit halved and the company warned of a bigger margin hit on rising fuel and freight costs.