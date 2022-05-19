Dow slips over 800 points in intra-day trading amid surging prices

-
US stock indexes fell on Wednesday as a rally in growth shares faded and Target slumped after the retailer became the latest victim of surging prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 828.51 points, or 2.54 per cent, at 31,807.30, the S&P 500 was down 125.41 points, or 3.07 per cent, at 3,963.93, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 429.87 points, or 3.59 per cent, at 11,552.10 (9:40 PM IST).
Shares of Target fell 25.1 per cent to the bottom of the S&P 500 after its first-quarter profit halved and the company warned of a bigger margin hit on rising fuel and freight costs.
