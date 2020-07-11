JUST IN
Business Standard

Dubai announces economic support package of $408 mn to cope with Covid-19

The package is the third announced by Dubai, the second-largest and wealthiest member of the Emirates federation

Topics
Dubai | Coronavirus | Economic recovery

Reuters  |  Dubai 

Dubai. Photo: Shutterstock
Dubai's three packages are worth a total of 6.3 billion dirhams. Photo: Shutterstock

Dubai has announced a new package to help the economy cope with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, worth 1.5 billion dirhams ($408 million), the crown prince of the emirate, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum, said on Twitter on Saturday.

The package is the third announced by Dubai, the second-largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation. The three packages are worth a total of 6.3 billion dirhams, Sheikh Hamdan said.
First Published: Sat, July 11 2020. 20:01 IST

