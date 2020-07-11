-
ALSO READ
UAE suspends flights for two weeks as coronavirus reaches Gaza, Syria
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Can telemedicine step up during Covid-19 times?
Second wave of Covid-19 could derail US economic recovery: Fed chief Powell
Over 200,000 cured, Covid-19 recovery rate improves to 53.79%: Health Min
Covid-19 crisis: Emirates, Etihad extend 50% salary cuts till September
-
Dubai announces economic support package of $408 mn to cope with Covid-19
The package is the third announced by Dubai, the second-largest and wealthiest member of the Emirates federation
Topics
Dubai | Coronavirus | Economic recovery
Reuters |
https://mybs.in/2YOihZx
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU