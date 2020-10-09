Dubai company plans India foray to help manage deadly winter smog

-
ALSO READ
Environment ministry makes action plan for tackling winter pollution
'Without legal mandate, funding & coordination, clean air plans won't work'
Delhi air pollution during winter likely to aggravate Covid situation: Docs
While skies clear, indoor air pollution rises in locked-down India
Court warns of contempt proceedings over Delhi govt's smog tower project
-
Dubai-based Averda is making an entry into India for managing municipal and farm waste in the northern city of Amritsar to offer a solution to the deadly smog caused by stubble burning.
The waste management solution provider is the latest among companies that are attempting to cut the practice of farm fires. The burning of crop residues is seen as a major contributor to the smog that shrouds most of north India during winter months, raising the risk of heart and lung diseases and harming the country’s economy. Even though the government has made the practice illegal, it still continues.
“We will provide the farmers an alternative to burning crop stubble,” Malek Sukkar, chief executive officer of the company, said in an interview. “From an environmental point of view, it makes no sense. This has energy that’s not being recovered -- it’s not creating anything, just smoke and pollution.”
The toxic air costs the country as much as 8.5% of its GDP, according to World Bank calculations, besides shortening the lives of citizens. The pollution intensifies during winters as smoke rising from farm fires drifts and then hangs in the air because of low temperatures, covering the country’s land-locked capital and other adjoining areas in a thick blanket of smog.
Some companies, such as state-run Indian Oil Corp. and NTPC Ltd. and private firm Praj Industries Ltd., have been working on solutions to extract energy out of crop waste. But these efforts haven’t managed to solve the pollution problem.
Averda’s India plans are not confined to crop waste management. The company is setting its sight on India’s swelling heaps of household waste. It will bring in processes for segregating the waste and recycling it to produce energy, Sukkar said.
It plans to be present in as many as 20 Indian cities and inject $50 million to $100 million every year in the India business over the next three to five years, he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU