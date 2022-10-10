JUST IN
ECB's Knot urges 'significant' steps at next two policy meetings
China's holiday spending plunges to seven-year low on Covid curbs
Benchmark yield at near 4-month high on spike in US yields, oil prices
Oil falls as China demand concerns fuel recession fears
German expert panel proposes 2-stage energy subsidy to ease high rates
Cost of living pressure overtakes Covid as Australians' top concern: Report
Indian start-up market worth betting on, says Facebook co-founder Saverin
Desperate for workers, firms plan to hire people even with criminal records
OPEC oil cuts bad for global economy: US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen
Federal Reserve officials won't relent on path to 4.5% and may move higher
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Rivian shares skid 9% after EV maker recalls nearly all vehicles
Business Standard

ECB's Knot urges 'significant' steps at next two policy meetings

"We need at least two" more "significant rate hikes," Knot said Monday at a financial-stability presentation in Amsterdam. He doesn't expect QT to start before 2023

Topics
European Central Bank | ECB meeting

Diederik Baazil & Joao Lima | Bloomberg 

Klass Knot
Photo: Bloomberg

The European Central Bank should take “significant steps” at its next two interest-rate meetings, according to Governing Council member Klaas Knot, who’s part of a hawkish group that’s raising expectations of a second straight three-quarter-point hike in October.

The Dutch central bank chief said the ECB must finish the “normalization” of borrowing costs before it can turn its attention to discussing how to shrink the trillions of euros of bonds it purchased during recent crises -- a process known as quantitative tightening.

“We need at least two” more “significant rate hikes,” Knot said Monday at a financial-stability presentation in Amsterdam. He doesn’t expect QT to start before 2023.

Since it began lifting rates in July for the first time in more than a decade, the ECB has enacted 125 basis points of hikes, with markets leaning toward another 75 basis-point move on Oct. 27. At the same time, however, Europe’s economic prospects are worsening. Record inflation and cuts to Russian energy supplies make a recession increasingly likely.

That deteriorating backdrop has prompted some of the more-dovish members of the ECB’s Governing Council to warn against going too far.

While Portugal’s Mario Centeno called normalizing monetary policy “absolutely necessary and desirable,” he said decisions should be “gradual, and be guided by flexibility and by proportionality.”

“Untimely reactions are susceptible to becoming an over-reaction,” Centeno said Monday in Lisbon.

Spain’s Pablo Hernandez de Cos later reiterated that the pace of ECB normalization will hinge on economic data, saying in a presentation to university students that rates will be raised until inflation eases toward the 2% goal.

Consumer-price growth is far quicker in parts of the 19-nation euro zone than others, however -- topping 25% in the Baltic region at the extreme, compared with 10% for the bloc as a whole.

In the Netherlands, it’s exceeded 17% and may remain elevated for longer than financial markets and economists currently foresee, according to the central bank’s latest financial-stability report, published Monday.

“The ECB will continue to raise interest rates until there’s once again a credible prospect of a return to the stability target of 2% inflation in the medium term,” Knot said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on European Central Bank

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 21:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.