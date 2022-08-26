JUST IN
Educated women are risk to Hungary's future says government study

Bloomberg 

Hungary Flag
Image via Shutterstock

Having too many college-educated women threatens Hungary’s economy and demographics by skewing education and making it more difficult for them to marry and eventually have children, according to a state study.
.

As per the study, highly educated women tend to be more picky than men about the educational status of their spouses. Like many European nations, Hungary suffers from a low birth rate, which Orban’s nationalist party says threatens the country’s future.

First Published: Fri, August 26 2022. 00:42 IST

