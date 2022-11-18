Elon Musk floats possibility of someone succeeding him at Tesla

-
ALSO READ
Twitter spending $13 million every year on meals at San Francisco HQ: Musk
Twitter lays off staff as Musk blames activists for massive ad revenue drop
San Francisco airport worker stabbed, suspect held; 3rd incident in 1 month
Elon Musk to remodel Twitter with plans to lay off employees: Report
Rupert Murdoch wants to put his media empire back together after 2013 split
-
James Murdoch, a Tesla Inc director, testified in court on Wednesday that CEO Elon Musk has in the last few months identified someone as a potential successor to head the electric carmaker.
Murdoch, who did not name the potential successor, was testifying in a trial over Musk’s 2018 Tesla pay package.
When a plaintiff's lawyer asked him to confirm that Musk has never identified someone as a potential successor CEO, Murdoch said, “He actually has,” adding that happened in the “last few months.”
Some Tesla investors are worried about whether Musk can focus adequately on his role as CEO of the world’s most valuable carmaker now that he has been running Twitter Inc after a protracted buyout that at one point he tried to scrap. Murdoch testified that Musk has had some Tesla engineers work at Twitter.
Murdoch’s testimony did not make it clear how specific the conversation about the successor was. Antonio Gracias, a longtime friend of Musk who was also a Tesla board member from 2007 to 2021, testified that there were conversations of finding an “administrative CEO” who oversees sales, finance and human resources “so Musk can focus his time as chief product officer which is his most vital function.”
But he added they could not find one, without elaborating on the timing of the discussions.
Musk, who is CEO of Twitter and rocket company Space X, among others said, “Frankly I don’t want to be CEO of any company.”
Musk testified that he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company.
On Monday, Musk said he had worked through the night at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters and would keep “working & sleeping here” until the social media platform — which he recently acquired for $44 billion — was fixed. “It’s worth noting there’s a light year gap between identifying someone and having that someone take the job,” Tesla investor Gene Muster tweeted after the news.
At Tesla’s shareholders meeting in August, Musk was asked about succession plan and replied: “I intend to stay with Tesla as long as I can be useful.” At the time, Musk also said, “We do have a very talented team here. So I think Tesla would continue to do very well even if I was kidnapped by aliens or went back to my home planet maybe.”
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 00:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU