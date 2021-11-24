Elon Musk has now sold more than half the stock he vowed on Twitter

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
World's richest 500 lose $135 bn as Evergrande concerns spark market rout
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
Musk exercises Tesla options, sells $1.1 bn in shares after Twitter poll
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
-
After a few days’ break, Elon Musk resumed selling shares in Tesla Inc., now coming more than halfway to making good on his promise to offload 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker.
The billionaire sold an additional 934,091 shares for $1.05 billion, according to regulatory filings late on Tuesday U.S. time. He also exercised 2.15 million stock options, and the sales were made to cover the taxes related to that transaction, the documents showed.
With the most recent disposals, Musk now has offloaded 9.2 million shares and collected about $9.9 billion of proceeds since he conducted a Twitter poll asking whether he should sell 10% of his Tesla stake. A chunk of that money will go to taxes.
To reach the 10% threshold, Musk would need to sell some 17 million shares, or about 1.7% of the company’s outstanding stock. If his exercisable options are factored into his overall ownership, he’d need to sell even more.
Musk has exercised millions of options since the Twitter poll, all of which were less than a year from their expiration date. In September, he established a pre-arranged trading plan to carry out “an orderly sale of shares related to the exercise of stock options,” filings show. The Nov. 6 Twitter poll didn’t disclose the existence of that plan.
Tesla shares have rebounded 9.4% after initially slumping following the poll. Its tokens on the FTX crypto exchange slipped to $1,102.70 as of 12:38 p.m. in Hong Kong Wednesday after closing at $1,109.03 in New York.
Musk, 50, is the world’s richest person with a $303.7 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He’s added $133.9 billion to his net worth this year, more than anyone else, amid a 57% jump in Tesla shares.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU