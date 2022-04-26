Elon Musk is the 'singular solution I trust' for Twitter, says Dorsey

-
Twitter Inc. co-founder Jack Dorsey said that the only solution he trusts for the platform is world’s richest man Elon Musk, after the Tesla Inc. chief reached a deal to buy the social media company for roughly $44 billion.
Dorsey, who took the company public in 2013, said Twitter has been “owned” by Wall Street and that taking it private was the “correct” first step. He holds a 2.36 per cent stake in the firm, according to Bloomberg data.
“Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret,” Dorsey wrote in a thread. “Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust,” he said.
Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path...I believe it with all my heart.— jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022
