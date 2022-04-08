Elon Musk promises 'dedicated robotaxi' with futuristic look from Tesla

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Elon Musk, his brother under US SEC probe for insider trading: Report
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
Elon Musk blocks teen who asked for $50k to stop tracking his jet
Tesla's Elon Musk puts up a poll on Twitter, Parag Agrawal responds
-
Electric carmaker Tesla will make a "dedicated" self-driving taxi that will "look futuristic," Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Thursday, without giving a timeframe.
The 50-year-old billionaire, wearing a black cowboy hat and sunglasses, made the comments at the opening of Tesla's $1.1 billion factory in Texas, which is home to its new headquarters.
"Massive scale. Full self-driving. There's going to be a dedicated robotaxi," Musk told a large crowd at the factory.
Musk has several times missed his targets of full autonomy.
In 2019, he said robotaxis with no human drivers would be available in some U.S. markets in 2020.
In January he said he would be "shocked" if Tesla did not achieve full self-driving that is safer than that of humans this year.
Tesla will expand its "Full Self-Driving" beta software to all North American FSD subscribers this year, he said on Thursday.
Tesla now sells the advanced driver assistance systems for $12,000, with a promise of more features. It says the software does not make its vehicles autonomous, and requires driver supervision.
The beta version, launched in late 2020, aims to enable cars to navigate city streets better. By January, it had been installed in nearly 60,000 vehicles in the United States.
Musk said Tesla had started deliveries of Texas-made Model Y electric sport utility vehicles, with a goal of producing half a million a year at the Texas factory, which he said would be the biggest car factory in the United States.
He gave no details of such Model Ys, but they are likely to be lower-priced versions to better take on cheaper competitors.
Tesla will start production next year of its Cybertruck as well as a humanoid robot, Optimus, Musk said.
The firm's new giga factories in Texas and Berlin, which will make vehicles and its own battery cells, face challenges of ramping up production with new processes https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/musks-plan-tesla-built-batteries-has-an-acceleration-challenge-2022-03-11, analysts have said.
Musk said Tesla was simplifying car making by making a car using three major parts.
Despite record deliveries in the first quarter, a recent Covid-19 spike in China has forced Tesla to suspend production at its Shanghai factory for several days.
Thursday's event comes after Musk surprised the market this week by revealing he had bought a stake of 9% in Twitter and will join the board of the social media network.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU