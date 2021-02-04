Elon Musk's broadband-from-space subsidy irks rivals who sought cash

-
ALSO READ
Space wars: Mittal, Musk bet on satellite broadband as telecom's new star
Elon Musk says it's 'impossible' to take Tesla private, plans new IPO
SpaceX postpones satellite launch from Starlink project due to bad weather
'Next year for sure': Elon Musk indicates date for Tesla's India entry
Elon Musk's SpaceX to fly first civilian crew to space later this year
-
The US Federal Communications Commission faces pressure from rural internet service providers to deny a planned $886 million subsidy to Elon Musk’s SpaceX for beaming broadband to underserved areas from space.
Even before winning a competition for the funds, SpaceX had begun launching satellites. More than 1,000 of the Starlink craft are now aloft, providing service to test subscribers. The company says its system “is uniquely positioned to deliver high-quality broadband service to the hardest-to-reach rural Americans.”
But that hasn’t stopped complaints about it winning a competition for subsidies from the FCC’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, in part because the service was being built without the aid and isn’t limited to rural areas. The planned awards to Space Exploration Technologies Corp., as it’s formally known, and to other companies have lawmakers raising questions about the entire $9.2 billion program.
SpaceX’s broadband-from-orbit “is a completely unproven technology,” said Jim Matheson, chief executive officer of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, which has members that vied for the funding. “Why use that money for a science experiment?”
Matheson and other critics are planning a press conference Thursday. SpaceX did not respond to emails requesting comment.
The Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is a centrepiece of federal efforts to connect millions of people without home broadband, many of them in thinly populated areas that are costly to serve — a need underscored by the Covid-19 pandemic. The fund is poised to distribute public money to extend broadband in 49 states over 10 years. In December, it announced winning bids at auction for 180 companies and bidding groups, most of which provide broadband over more established technologies, such as cable or wireless service.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU