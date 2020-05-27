Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $346 million ahead of debut astronaut mission

-
Elon Musk’s SpaceX said on Tuesday that it raised $346.2 million in a new round of funding, a day before it launches two American astronauts to the International Space Station.
The private rocket company’s launch of its first crewed mission on Wednesday from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida will put an end to the US space agency’s nine-year hiatus in human spaceflight.
