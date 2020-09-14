Elon Musk says Bill Gates 'has no clue' about powering electric trucks

-
Elon Musk has said that Bill Gates “has no clue" about electric trucks, responding to a Twitter follower about a week before the much anticipated “Battery Day."
Musk was responding to a question about Gates’ “declarations" on electric trucks.
In an August blog post, Gates laid out his thoughts on the future of mobility, suggesting the world should use clean electricity to run as many vehicles as possible, though he said it “will probably never be a practical solution" for heavy, long-haul vehicles, cargo ships and passenger jets.
