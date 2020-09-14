JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

28 killed as wildfires ravage West Coast states in US; dozens missing
Business Standard

Elon Musk says Bill Gates 'has no clue' about powering electric trucks

Musk was responding to a question about Gates' 'declarations' on electric trucks

Topics
Elon Musk | Bill Gates

Agencies 

Technology entrepreneur Elon Musk arrives the Tesla Gigafactory construction site for a visit in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany
File Photo of Elon Musk

Elon Musk has said that Bill Gates “has no clue" about electric trucks, responding to a Twitter follower about a week before the much anticipated “Battery Day."

Musk was responding to a question about Gates’ “declarations" on electric trucks.

In an August blog post, Gates laid out his thoughts on the future of mobility, suggesting the world should use clean electricity to run as many vehicles as possible, though he said it “will probably never be a practical solution" for heavy, long-haul vehicles, cargo ships and passenger jets.
First Published: Mon, September 14 2020. 00:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU