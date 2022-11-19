Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on reinstating former president Donald Trump

JUST IN
Elizabeth Holmes sentenced to 11 years in prison for Theranos Fraud
Musk said earlier Friday that there hadn't been a decision made on Trump's account, but he did reinstate accounts tied to Jordan Peterson and satire website Babylon Bee.

Topics
Donald Trump | Twitter | Social media apps

Tim Smith | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk has asked his Twitter followers whether former President Donald Trump should be reinstated on the social media site.

With 23 hours left, the poll has already had more than 724,000 votes with about 62% of respondents voting yes. Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Musk said earlier Friday that there hadn’t been a decision made on Trump’s account, but he did reinstate accounts tied to Jordan Peterson and satire website Babylon Bee.

First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 07:15 IST

