Elon Musk starts Twitter poll on reinstating former president Donald Trump

-
ALSO READ
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
Elon Musk demands ex-Twitter product chief testify in takeover fight
Twitter has to give Elon Musk only ex-product head's data on bots: Court
Judge slams Elon Musk for not handing over texts in Twitter fight
Court orders Twitter to give Musk more data on bots in battle over deal
-
Elon Musk has asked his Twitter followers whether former President Donald Trump should be reinstated on the social media site.
With 23 hours left, the poll has already had more than 724,000 votes with about 62% of respondents voting yes. Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
Musk said earlier Friday that there hadn’t been a decision made on Trump’s account, but he did reinstate accounts tied to Jordan Peterson and satire website Babylon Bee.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, November 19 2022. 07:15 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU