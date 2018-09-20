Emirates, Etihad deny reports of merger to create world's largest airline

-
ALSO READ
Open skies feud between US and Gulf airlines nears end with UAE agreement
Trip to top: Singapore Airlines voted best carrier, Qatar Airways second
For airlines, flexibility key in coping with trade war: Emirates executive
Emirates Airlines will stop serving 'Hindu meals' on its flights
Domestic airlines may post Rs 36 bn losses in FY19 on falling rupee: Icra
-
Emirates and Etihad, two state-owned airlines in the United Arab Emirates, denied on Thursday a Bloomberg report which quoted unnamed sources as saying Emirates was seeking to take over Etihad to create the world's largest airline.
"There is no truth to this rumour," an Emirates spokeswoman told Reuters.
Etihad made a similar statement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU