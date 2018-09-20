Emirates, Etihad deny reports of merger to create world's largest airline

JUST IN
Emirates

Emirates and Etihad, two state-owned airlines in the United Arab Emirates, denied on Thursday a Bloomberg report which quoted unnamed sources as saying Emirates was seeking to take over Etihad to create the world's largest airline.

"There is no truth to this rumour," an Emirates spokeswoman told Reuters.

Etihad made a similar statement.

First Published: Thu, September 20 2018. 20:25 IST

