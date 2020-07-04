JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

UK allows quarantine-free travel to nearly 60 countries; India, US excluded
Business Standard

Emmanuel Macron names Jean Castex as new French PM in major reshuffle

Castex, 55, hails from the centre-right of French politics and served for two years as the second-highest ranking official in the Élysee Palace during Nicolas Sarkozy's presidency

Topics
Emmanuel Macron

Reuters 

Jean Castex leaves after a videoconference with the French President and mayors at the Élysée Palace photo: reuters
Jean Castex leaves after a videoconference with the French President and mayors at the Élysée Palace photo: reuters

President Emmanuel Macron named Jean Castex, a top civil servant and local mayor who orchestrated France's coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, as his new prime minister on Friday as he acted to reinvent his administration and win back voters.

Castex, 55, hails from the centre-right of French politics and served for two years as the second-highest ranking official in the Élysée Palace during Nicolas Sarkozy's presidency.

An Elysee official described Castex as a senior civil servant whose experience in local politics would help Macron connect with provincial France. Castex was a "social Gaullist", the official said in reference to the more interventionist, socially minded wing of France's centre-right.

The announcement followed the resignation of Edouard Philippe ahead of a widely anticipated overhaul of the government by Macron.

Macron is reshaping his government as France grapples with the deepest economic depression since World War Two, a sharp downturn that will shrink the economy by about 11 per cent in 2020 and reverse hard-fought gains on unemployment.
First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 00:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU