BRICS' New Development Bank provides $1 bn loan to India to fight Covid-19
Employees can work from home 'forever', says Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

He said the firm isn't likely to return to its offices before September, and even after the lockdown measures end, employees could continue to work from home, if they want.

Agencies 

Twitter Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Jack Dorsey with IIT-Delhi students in New Delhi on Monday (Photo: PTI)
Twitter employees can work from home forever if they want, said CEO Jack Dorsey. He said the firm isn’t likely to return to its offices before September, and even after the lockdown measures end, employees could continue to work from home, if they want.


Thu, May 14 2020. 03:11 IST

