Employees can work from home 'forever', says Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

-
-
World updates
- Russia reports the world’s second-highest number of Covid-19 cases
- Vienna opens 50 euros tab for every family to promote eating out
- The world's largest travel operator, TUI, to sack 8,000 employees
- French pharma giant Sanofi to give the US preference on Covid vaccine
- UNICEF publishes a report, saying additional 6,000 children could die every day because of Covid-19
- Austria’s border with Germany will reopen in two steps
- US consumer prices declined for the second-straight month in April
- US accuses China-linked hackers of stealing coronavirus research
- ·Thailand reports no new Covid-19 cases for the first time since January
- Anthony Fauci, member of the US’ coronavirus task force, tells the CDC to alert doctors for syndrome possibly related to virus in children
- Outbreak in South Korea’s night club cluster results in 119 cases, so far
