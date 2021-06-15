EU blocks Citi, 9 other banks from some bond sales over antitrust breaches

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
Citigroup needs a new strategy for its lagging Asian consumer banks
Wall Street giants' outsourcing ops in India suffer as workers call in sick
Sporadic lockdowns to cost India $1.25 billion per week: Barclays
Global investors are dumping Indian bonds. Blame it on slow pace of reforms
-
The European Union is temporarily freezing out 10 banks from taking part in a series of bond sales under the bloc’s pandemic debt issuance program as it carries out an assessment of their previous breaches of antitrust rules.
Banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Barclays Plc have been blocked from arranging individual syndicated transactions for the NextGenerationEU program by the European Commission.
There will be “a careful assessment of whether the primary dealers found guilty of breaching antitrust rules have taken necessary remedial measures to terminate these practices and are ready to undertake to take steps to avoid their recurrence,” the European Commission said in a statement.
The 10 banks barred from the syndications are among a list of 39 so-called “primary dealers,” which have a responsibility to bid for bonds during regular debt auctions. The EU is expected to begin those in September, with another two syndications due before the end of July.
Upon the completion of this assessment, these “institutions will be admitted to the Primary Dealer Network but will not be invited to tender for individual syndicated transactions,” the statement said.
The other banks affected are Deutsche Bank AG, Nomura Holdings Inc., UniCredit SpA, NatWest Group Plc, Natixis SA and Credit Agricole SA. Spokespeople for the 10 banks declined or didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. IFR reported the news earlier.
Investor Demand
The first of those sales got underway Tuesday with the bloc set to issue a record 20 billion euros ($24 billion) of 10-year bonds, racking up around 142 billion euros of investor orders. So-called syndications are seen as highly profitable for banks, with orders having surged over the past few years thanks to trillions of euros of support from the European Central Bank.
In April this year, Bank of America was among banks fined about 28.5 million euros by European Union regulators for colluding in chatrooms on trading of U.S. supra-sovereign, sovereign and agency bonds. And in May, Nomura and UniCredit were among those fined for colluding on euro government bond trading during the region’s sovereign debt crisis.
Tuesday’s 10-year bond sale saw Danske Bank A/S and Banco Santander SA appointed joint lead managers, with BNP Paribas SA, DZ Bank AG, HSBC Holdings Plc, IMI Plc and Morgan Stanley as the bookrunners.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU