EU doesn't single out China in planned ban on forced labour goods

-
ALSO READ
Targeting China, EU seeks to ban products made with forced labour
US ban on imports from China's Xinjiang over forced labour takes effect
Uyghur activists protest in US, urge UN to act on genocide by China
China's Xi Jinping reaches Xinjiang, signals no change to Uyghur policy
US should enforce law against Uyghur forced labour, says rights group
-
The European Union wants to ban products made with forced labour in a broad proposal meant to address China’s alleged abuse of Uyghur labour, although the bloc would stop short of singling out goods from the region of Xinjiang.
The proposed Forced Labour Products Ban, from the European Commission, covers goods imported from third countries as well as those made within the EU. The bloc’s executive cited statistics from the United Nations’ International Labour Organization that an estimated 27.6 million people work in forced labour.
“Our aim is to eliminate all products made with forced labour from the EU market, irrespective of where they have been made,” Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement.
The EU’s proposal stands in stark contrast to a US law passed last year that targets the practice of forced labour in China. The US’s Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act bans any item even partially produced in the region of Xinjiang from entering the US unless a company can prove it was not made with forced labour.
The EU’s proposed ban however does not specifically target China or its alleged use of Uyghur labour to make everything from cotton to tomato products. Members of the European Parliament have called for a similar US-style ban, but EU officials said its proposal must comply with both World Trade Organization rules and international law.
Beijing has dismissed allegations of rights abuses in Xinjiang as the “lie of the century,” and conducted tours for international diplomats that emphasized the Alaska-sized region’s political stability and economic transformation.
Global Issue
EU officials emphasized that forced labour is happening everywhere in every continent, thus the EU’s proposal will be more effective by covering all products regardless of where they’ve been made.
Still, under the commission’s proposal, which requires the approval of the EU’s 27 countries and the European Parliament, the bloc would be able to withdraw or ban any product that was found to use forced labour at any stage of production — a move that could increase tensions with China in the future.
National authorities would first conduct investigations, gathering information from companies and conducting inspections, on any goods that could have been produced with forced labour. Customs authorities would also be able to stop any goods at the borders. The act would also create a database to coordinate risks across the union.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU