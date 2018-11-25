All of EU okays Brexit deal with London, but 'exit process far from over'

leaders of the 27 states staying on together after Britain leaves the bloc on Sunday endorsed their deal with London, chairman said.

"EU27 has endorsed the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on the future EU-UK relations," Tusk said after less than an hour of the leaders' summit.





ALSO READ: Britain's other brexit fight may bar It from $1.7 trillion WTO Deal

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite also said after the session: " deal endorsed, but exit process far from over."



ALSO READ: Why May's battle may not be over despite EU's 11th-hour nod for Brexit deal