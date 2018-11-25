JUST IN
Will Prince Salman survive Khashoggi murder? G20 meeting could hold answer
All of EU okays Brexit deal with London, but 'exit process far from over'

EU27 has endorsed the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on the future EU-UK relations, said chairman Donald Tusk

Reuters  |  Brussels 

European Union leaders of the 27 states staying on together after Britain leaves the bloc on Sunday endorsed their Brexit deal with London, chairman Donald Tusk said.

"EU27 has endorsed the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration on the future EU-UK relations," Tusk said after less than an hour of the leaders' summit.

Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite also said after the session: "Brexit deal endorsed, but exit process far from over."


First Published: Sun, November 25 2018. 15:19 IST

