EU lays plan to end by 2027 bloc's reliance on Russian oil and gas

-
ALSO READ
Fossil fuel backers overshadow MENA climate change talks in Dubai
New gas pipeline boosts European Union's bid to ease Russian supply
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
Challenges faced by island states amid climate change key focus of CDRI: PM
Russia's Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from GAIL India: Report
-
The European Union published plans on Wednesday to end its reliance on Russian gas, oil and coal by 2027, laying out measures to expand renewable energy faster, save more energy and hike imports of non-Russian fuels.
Gas heat homes, produces electricity and powers factories across Europe. The EU is gradually weaning itself off the fossil fuels causing climate change, but for now Russia supplies 40 per cent of its gas and 27 per cent of its oil imports — a heavy dependency that the EU vowed to end after Moscow invaded Ukraine.
To speed up the green shift, the European Commission proposed that 45 per cent of EU energy should be renewable by 2030, replacing its current 40 per cent proposal. The EU got 22 per cent of its gross final energy consumption from renewable sources like wind, solar and biomass in 2020.
Meanwhile, nearly 700 more Ukrainian fighters surrendered at the Mariupol steelworks in the past 24 hours, Russia said on Wednesday, but leaders were reported to still be holed up inside, delaying the final end of Europe's longest and bloodiest battle for decades.
A Russian soldier facing the first war crimes trial since the start of the war has pleaded guilty to charges of killing a Ukrainian civilian. Sgt Vadim Shyshimarin pleaded guilty to the charges during his trial in Kyiv on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the US, several global development banks and other groups on Wednesday unveiled a multi-billion dollar plan to stave off a worldwide food security crisis worsened by Russia's war in Ukraine, a key danger facing an increasingly fragile world economy.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU