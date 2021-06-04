EU, UK launch antitrust probes into Facebook's use of advertising data

-
ALSO READ
UK parliament to vote on 'historic' Brexit trade deal with European Union
A picture-perfect growth story: Instagram has grown by 66% in India
Canada introduces bill to implement post-Brexit trade agreement with UK
UK, EU leaders to meet face-to-face to try to seal Brexit trade deal
Rebound in advertising, viewership help Zee Entertainment stock recovery
-
Facebook is facing its first in-depth probe by European regulators, the latest in a series of efforts to crack down on big tech market dominance across the continent.
The European Commission said it will investigate whether Facebook misuses a trove of data gathered from advertisers to compete against them in classified ads. It will also check if the company unfairly ties its Marketplace small ad service to the social network. At the same time, the UK said it was opening probes into Facebook’s Marketplace and Dating services hours after Germany’s antitrust watchdog announced a case targeting the Google News Showcase product.
The cases open up yet another front for the world’s biggest tech firms to fight on, as regulators investigate their market power during a pandemic when online commerce and advertising has become far more important to people working from home. Germany is already investigating Facebook and Amazon.com while France is examining advertising practices by Google and Apple.
Opening a formal probe means regulators can start building firm evidence of antitrust violations, a process that can lead to a charge sheet, or statement of objections, and may eventually culminate in hefty fines or an order to change the way a business operates. Friday’s move by the EU is the first time it’s escalated a case into Facebook’s behaviour beyond the preliminary stages. It follows other high-profile cases targeting Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc. The EU previously fined Facebook for failing to provide correct information in the merger review of the WhatsApp takeover.
“Facebook collects vast troves of data on the activities of users of its social network and beyond,” said Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s competition chief.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU