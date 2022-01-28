EU, UK preparing sanctions against new Russian gas projects

-
ALSO READ
Europe faces tough call on stimulus amid growing Omicron fears
Germany embarks on tricky search for post-Merkel government
France's $35 billion innovation plan includes nuclear reactor funds
The shorter work week really worked in Iceland. Here's how
Scholz seals initial coalition deal to be next German chancellor
-
The European Union and the United Kingdom are preparing sanctions against new Russian gas projects that will be imposed in case of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, media reported.
According to Financial Times, the new set of sanctions is being developed with the US support, and will be aimed at curtailing financing and technology transfer for future gas projects.
If introduced, these sanctions will affect European giants - such as BP, Total and Shell - which are investing in the Russian energy sector.
In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of concentrating troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an invasion. Russia has repeatedly said that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move forces within its own territory.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU