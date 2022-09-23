JUST IN
Euro zone likely entering recession as price rises hit demand: Survey
Britain sends investors fleeing with historic tax cuts and borrowing
Indian envoy calls on Sri Lankan PM Gunawardena, discusses bilateral issues
UK scraps corporation tax hike, lifts cap on banker bonus to boost economy
US Fed chair Powell's message: Inflation fight may cause recession
Top US banks hike lending rates to highest since 2008; Lira at record low
Sri Lanka's inflation jumps to 70.2% amidst worst-ever economic crisis
BoE says UK in recession as it raises interest rates to 14-year high
Bank of England poised for another big interest rate hike amid inflation
South Korea ranks 11th in number of billionaires in Global Wealth Report
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Britain sends investors fleeing with historic tax cuts and borrowing
Vladimir Putin stages 'votes' to annex occupied Ukrainian territories
Business Standard

Euro zone likely entering recession as price rises hit demand: Survey

Overall demand in the euro zone fell to its lowest since November 2020, when the continent was suffering a second wave of Covid-19 infections

Topics
Recession | Europe economy | Russia Ukraine Conflict

Reuters 

Recession, Inflation, Economy
The downturn in German business activity deepened as higher energy costs hit Europe's largest economy and companies saw a drop in new business, data showed

A downturn in business activity across the euro zone deepened in September, according to a survey which showed the economy was likely entering a recession as consumers rein in spending amid a cost of living crisis.

Manufacturers were particularly hard hit by high energy costs after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent gas prices rocketing, while the bloc's dominant services industry suffered as consumers stayed at home to save money.

S&P Global's flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of overall economic health, fell to 48.2 in September from 48.9 in August, as expected by a Reuters poll.

“The third decline in a row for the euro zone PMI indicates business activity has been contracting throughout the quarter. This confirms our view a recession could have already started,” said Bert Colijn at ING.

chart
The downturn in German business activity deepened as higher energy costs hit Europe's largest economy and companies saw a drop in new business, data showed.

However, in France activity was higher than expected although its PMI showed the euro zone’s second biggest economy was still struggling as a modest rebound in services offset a slump in the manufacturing industry.

The euro, German government bond yields and stocks all fell after the PMI data.

Overall demand in the euro zone fell to its lowest since November 2020, when the continent was suffering a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on recession

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 22:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.