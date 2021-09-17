Europe's energy woes hit fertilizers in another threat to food

-
ALSO READ
India shines in energy transition with strong renewable path
Deepak Fertilizer, GSFC: Fertilizer stocks may soar 16% on subsidy push
Clean energy investment in developing economies top global priority: IEA
Renewable energy sector in India gets $70 bn investment in 7 years
Reliance aims at 100 GW renewable energy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani
-
Europe’s energy crisis is spreading to the fertilizer industry, threatening to tighten food supplies and push prices even higher.
Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara International ASA on Friday said record-high gas prices are hurting its production, and will by next week have curtailed about 40% of its European ammonia output capacity. That comes after another producer, CF Industries Holdings Inc., said on Wednesday it’s halting two plants in the U.K. due to soaring energy costs.
Fertilizer prices jumped in the past year after a crop rally helped farmers boost purchases of the nutrient, and have been further supported after Hurricane Ida struck the heart of the U.S. fertilizer industry and Storm Nicholas threatened more damage in the Gulf of Mexico. Higher costs of the key farming input risk further exacerbating global food inflation at a time when hunger is on the rise.
A United Nations measure of global food prices is already near the highest in a decade. Costs jumped in the past year as extreme weather hurt crop prospects, the pandemic affected supply chains and shipping costs rose. That’s increased inflation risks for central banks and consumers, particularly those in poorer nations that are dependent on imports.
Yara trades about one-third of the world’s ammonia, which is used in fertilizers, but also relied on in industries such automotive, textile, healthcare and cosmetics. The company, which said it will curb output at a number of plants, produces ammonia in Europe at plants in the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Italy, France, U.K. and Belgium.
A global gas shortage has more than tripled European prices this year, raising fears of a long-lasting impact on inflation and pain for the wider industry ramping up after the pandemic. Some of the region’s industrial giants, including BASF SE, are warning of the impact of the jump in electricity prices.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU