European shares at record high on gains in financials, US spending plan

-
ALSO READ
Global shares lifted by US stimulus package cheer and Brexit relief
US stocks fall with tech shares; dollar touches lowest since late February
Global shares and oil slide as sanctions, coronavirus fears strike
World shares sink as bond yields, commodities surge on recovery hopes
European shares rally on bullish investor sentiment about global recovery
-
European shares rose to a record high on Friday as UK-exposed financial stocks gained following a hawkish comment from a Bank of England official, with the prospects of increased U.S. fiscal spending boosting market sentiment.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5 per cent to a record high of 448.55 points and was set to add about 0.8 per cent this week.
The Europe-only STOXX index and the European blue chip index added about 0.4 per cent each, trading just below multi-year highs.
Bank stocks rose 0.6% to a 15-month high, tracking a rise in eurozone bond yields. British lenders, including HSBC , led the gains after a Bank of England policymaker suggested an earlier-than-signaled hike in UK lending rates.
Gains in UK-exposed stocks supported the insurance and financial services sectors, which were the best performing sectors for the day.
Optimism over economic growth has supported European stocks this year, with several economies loosening their Covid-19 curbs against the backdrop of a steady vaccination campaign.
The reopening measures have boosted the travel and leisure stocks, which were set to outpace their regional peers this week with a 4.2% jump.
"Improving expectations underscore a rapid rebound in economic activity in the coming quarters as economies reopen," TS Lombard analysts wrote in a note.
"Euro area has plenty of room to catch up in recouping economic losses due to the pandemic. But the hard work comes beyond the initial bounce."
European economic sentiment and consumer confidence data, which is due later in the day, is also expected to show an improvement in May.
German stocks added 0.4%, as the country planned to offer adolescents Covid-19 vaccine shots from early-June.
Markets also took comfort in the prospect of more liquidity, after a report said US President Joe Biden will seek $6 trillion in federal spending for 2022. Biden is expected to unveil his first full budget later in the day.
Investors were also watching for a spike in the US Federal Reserve's favoured inflation reading, which due later in the day.
The mining and resources sector rose 0.4 per cent, supported by a rise in copper prices on hopes of more demand.
Among individual movers, Spanish bank Sabadell fell more than 2 per cent even after it outlined plans for more cost cuts to improve profitability.
French planemaker Airbus extended solid gains from Thursday, hitting a near 15-month high after it outlined plans to nearly double output.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU