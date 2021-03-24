European stocks hit two-week low ahead of business activity data

-
ALSO READ
Global Markets: Stocks keep spirits up before US Fed meets
Global Markets: Shares and commodities keep climbing, so do bond yields
Global Markets: Stocks fall on long-short battle, European vaccine row
Investor wealth declines over Rs 2.23 trillion tracking weak markets
Xchanging Technology Services India settles case with markets regulator
-
European stocks hit a two-week low on Wednesday as renewed lockdowns across the eurozone and a row over the supply of COVID-19 vaccines dented sentiment ahead of the release of business activity data.
The pan-regional STOXX 600 index fell 0.6% by 0810 GMT after the prospect of U.S. tax hikes to pay for the large stimulus package spooked Wall Street overnight.
Meanwhile, the European Union is set to extend COVID-19 vaccine export curbs to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates, and to cover instances of companies backloading contracted supplies, EU officials said.
All eyes will turn to IHS Markit’s March business surveys for the euro zone and the United Kingdom.
Chipmakers, including ASM International, ASML and BE Semiconductor, were the top gainers on STOXX 600, up between 3% and 5.3% after U.S. firm Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity.
Banks, retailers and travel stocks declined the most on recovery worries.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU