European Union begins real-time review of Sanofi-GSK Covid vaccine

-
ALSO READ
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Twitter showed warning signs before first case
Covid cases rising in rural India, but vaccine coverage is falling
Gland Pharma rises after bagging deal to supply Russia's Covid-19 vaccine
Third Covid-19 wave warnings being treated like 'weather updates': Govt
-
Europe's drug regulator said on Tuesday it had started a real-time review of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by French drugmaker Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline, the fifth shot under such a review currently.
The decision to start the "rolling review" of the vaccine, Vidprevtyn, was based on preliminary results from lab studies and early stage clinical trials in adults, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/news/ema-starts-rolling-review-covid-19-vaccine-vidprevtyn.
Late-stage global trials for the protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate began in May.
Sanofi and GSK hope to get approvals by the end of 2021 after early stage results showed the vaccine produces a robust immune response.
"EMA will assess the compliance of Vidprevtyn with the usual EU standards for effectiveness, safety and quality," the regulator said, without giving details on data it had received so far and an expected timeline for approval.
EMA's rolling reviews are aimed at speeding up the approval process by allowing researchers to submit findings in real-time before final trial data is available.
Vidprevtyn uses the same technology as one of Sanofi's seasonal influenza vaccines. It will be coupled with an adjuvant, a substance that acts as a booster to the shot, made by GSK.
Other COVID-19 vaccine candidates in EU's rolling review are those from CureVac, Novavax, Sinovac
and Russia's Sputnik V.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU