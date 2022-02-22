Ex-Pakistan spy chief named in massive Credit Suisse corruption leak

Pakistan's former spy chief and architect of the mujahideen network against the former USSR's invasion of Afghanistan, has been named one among thousands other high-profile figures from around the world in a massive leak of secret banking data from a leading Swiss bank. General Akhtar Abdur Rehman Khan was the closest aide of former dictator General Zia-ul-Haq. Both died under mysterious circumstances in a plane crash in 1988.

Khan has figured in a massive leak, dubbed as the ‘SwissLeaks', which was provided to Süddeutsche Zeitung, a German newspaper, by a whistle-blower, who claimed to have exposed the secret wealth of clients notorious for drug trafficking, money laundering and corruption, the Dawn newspaper reported.

said it "strongly rejects" allegations of wrongdoing after dozens of media outlets published results of coordinated, Panama Papers-style investigations into a leak of data on thousands of accounts held at the bank in past decades.

One person leaked the information on the accounts, which were held in decades ranging from the 1940s to 2010s, to Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung. The German daily shared it with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and 46 other news organisations including the New York Times, Guardian and France's Le Monde.

Among the allegations were accusations that the bank's clients included human rights abusers and businessmen who had been placed under sanctions.

The New York Times said the leaked data covered more than 18,000 accounts collectively holding more than $100 billion.

Shares in Switzerland's second-biggest bank, which had already been under pressure after a series of risk-management failures and a heavy 2021 loss, were indicated 1.8% lower in pre-market activity.

" strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank's purported business practices," said in a statement issued on Sunday night in response to the consortium's reports.

"The matters presented are predominantly historical ... and the accounts of these matters are based on partial, inaccurate or selective information taken out of context, resulting in tendentious interpretations of the bank's business conduct." The bank said it had received "numerous inquiries" from the consortium in the past three weeks and reviewed many of the accounts in question.

"Approximately 90 per cent of the reviewed accounts are today closed or were in the process of closure prior to receipt of the press inquiries, of which over 60 per cent were closed before 2015," it said.