Ex-Pakistan spy chief named in massive Credit Suisse corruption leak

-
ALSO READ
Credit Suisse leak reveals firm's clients included criminals, dictators
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
Chinese anti-corruption agency investigates former manager of China Unicorn
Credit Suisse pares back investment banking, sharpens focus on the rich
Credit Suisse investors fear a long wait before the bank recovers
-
Pakistan's former spy chief and architect of the mujahideen network against the former USSR's invasion of Afghanistan, has been named one among thousands other high-profile figures from around the world in a massive leak of secret banking data from a leading Swiss bank. General Akhtar Abdur Rehman Khan was the closest aide of former dictator General Zia-ul-Haq. Both died under mysterious circumstances in a plane crash in 1988.
Khan has figured in a massive leak, dubbed as the ‘SwissLeaks', which was provided to Süddeutsche Zeitung, a German newspaper, by a whistle-blower, who claimed to have exposed the secret wealth of clients notorious for drug trafficking, money laundering and corruption, the Dawn newspaper reported.
Credit Suisse said it "strongly rejects" allegations of wrongdoing after dozens of media outlets published results of coordinated, Panama Papers-style investigations into a leak of data on thousands of accounts held at the bank in past decades.
One person leaked the information on the accounts, which were held in decades ranging from the 1940s to 2010s, to Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung. The German daily shared it with the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and 46 other news organisations including the New York Times, Guardian and France's Le Monde.
Among the allegations were accusations that the bank's clients included human rights abusers and businessmen who had been placed under sanctions.
The New York Times said the leaked data covered more than 18,000 accounts collectively holding more than $100 billion.
Shares in Switzerland's second-biggest bank, which had already been under pressure after a series of risk-management failures and a heavy 2021 loss, were indicated 1.8% lower in pre-market activity.
"Credit Suisse strongly rejects the allegations and insinuations about the bank's purported business practices," Credit Suisse said in a statement issued on Sunday night in response to the consortium's reports.
"The matters presented are predominantly historical ... and the accounts of these matters are based on partial, inaccurate or selective information taken out of context, resulting in tendentious interpretations of the bank's business conduct." The bank said it had received "numerous inquiries" from the consortium in the past three weeks and reviewed many of the accounts in question.
"Approximately 90 per cent of the reviewed accounts are today closed or were in the process of closure prior to receipt of the press inquiries, of which over 60 per cent were closed before 2015," it said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU