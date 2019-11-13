Excerpts from Trump's much-awaited remarks at New York Economic Club

The following are excerpts of U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks, as prepared for delivery, to a lunch gathering of The Economic Club of New York:

"I never believed for one moment that our magnificent nation was destined for a diminished future. I knew that our destiny was in our own hands“ that we could choose to reject a future of American Decline, and to build a future of American dominance."

"Today, I am proud to stand before you as President to report that we have delivered on our promises and exceeded our expectations. We have ended the war on American Workers, we have stopped the assault on American Industry, and we have launched an economic boom the likes of which we have never seen before!"

"Before I took office, the Congressional Budget Office projected that fewer than 2 million jobs would be created by this time in 2019. Instead, my administration has created nearly 7 million new jobs. We beat predictions more than three times over."

"As president, I understand and embrace the fact that the world is a place of fierce competition and we are competing against other nations for jobs, industry, growth and prosperity.

Factories and businesses will always find a home. It is up to us to decide whether that home will be in a foreign country, or right here in our country."

"As you know, one of the key insights of economics is the power of incentives. Unlike past leaders, my goal is to ensure that this power works in Americas favor. We want the incentives created by our tax, trade, regulatory, and energy policies to be pro-growth, pro-worker, and 100% pro-American."

"The American market is the most valuable and coveted market on the globe, those who want access must play by the rules, respect our laws, and treat our workers and businesses fairly."

"Under my administration, 2 million prime-age Americans have come off of the sidelines and rejoined the labor force."

"Over 1.1 million fewer Americans are now forced to rely on part-time work today than when I was elected. A record number of Americans are quitting the job they have to take a job they like even better."

"Real weekly wages for the lowest-paid earners have grown more in the first three years of my administration than in the entire decade before my election."