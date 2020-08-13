Expatriate residents don't need any entry permit to return to UAE

Expatriate residents stranded abroad who wish to return to the UAE will no longer need to apply for a resident entry permit from Wednesday.



The move was announced on Tuesday by the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship as part of the second phase of the return of expatriate residents to the UAE.



The two entities approved the second phase to coincide with the end of summer holidays for educational institutions and resumption of business activities and social and service facilities in the country amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

To facilitate their return, the Federal Authority for Identity will automatically grant pre-approval for expatriate residents wishing to return without the need to apply for an entry permit.



The authority advised them to update their personal data, ID number and passport number here. It noted that the data update is optional for those wishing to verify the authenticity of their data and travel documents.