JUST IN
US hiring solid but wages cool, giving Fed room to slow rate hikes
Signs of fighting in Ukraine after Russia says unilateral truce in force
US announces new measures to crack down on illegal immigration: White House
India to host virtual summit to flag global South concerns in January
Pak PM holds talks with IMF chief to break deadlock over next aid tranche
Half of the world's workforce works too much or too little: ILO report
Israel builds 4.6 km wall around Gaza Strip to protect communities
China seeks to minimise Covid-19 risk during Lunar New Year travel rush
Not hiding coronavirus infections or death figures, claims China: Report
Rain dampens Australia's hopes of sweeping South Africa off the series
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Others
US hiring solid but wages cool, giving Fed room to slow rate hikes
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Explained: Is China sharing enough Covid-19 pandemic information?

Without basic data like number of deaths, infections and severe cases, governments elsewhere have instituted virus testing requirements for travelers from China

Topics
China | Coronavirus

Agencies 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

As Covid-19 rips through China, the World Health Organization is calling on its government to share more comprehensive data on the outbreak.

Without basic data like number of deaths, infections and severe cases, governments elsewhere have instituted virus testing requirements for travelers from China. The greatest concern is whether new variants will emerge from the mass infection and spread.

What’s been shared and what’s not?

Health authorities publish a daily count of new, severe cases, and deaths, but those include only officially confirmed cases and use a very narrow definition of Covid-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, China has shared 4,144 sequences with GISAID, a global platform for covid data. That’s only 0.04 per cent of its reported cases .

What can be figured out?

So far, no new variants have shown up in the sequences shared by China. The versions fuelling infections in China “closely resemble” those that have been seen in other parts of the world since July, GISAID said.

Health officials have defended the testing as a surveillance measure that helps fill an information gap from China. This means countries can get a read on any changes in the virus through testing, even if they don’t have complete data from China.

Disseminating enough facts?

Chinese officials have repeatedly said they are sharing information, pointing to the sequences given to GISAID and meetings with the WHO.

But WHO officials have repeatedly asked for more — not just on genetic sequencing but also on hospitalisations, ICU admissions and deaths.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on China

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 00:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.