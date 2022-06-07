Explained: What happens if British PM Johnson wins the confidence vote?

-
ALSO READ
UK PM Boris Johnson to face no-confidence vote over 'partygate' scandal
UK lawmakers vote on whether to probe Johnson's alleged lies
Assembly elections 2022: Lost your voter ID? You can still vote, here's how
Boris Johnson returns to UK from India amidst more partygate fines
British PM Boris Johnson says UK does not tolerate extremist groups
-
British PM Boris Johnson faces a confidence vote after more than 15% of elected Conservative lawmakers withdrew their support for the British leader following the "partygate" scandal. The results of the vote are expected in the wee hours of Tuesday (in India). So what lies ahead?
What will happen during the confidence vote?
All 359 Conservative MPs can vote. So if Johnson gets 180 votes, it will secure the majority he needs to survive.
If Johnson wins, he remains in office and cannot be challenged again for 12 months (according to the Conservative Party's rules). If he loses, he must resign and is barred from standing in the leadership election that follows.
What happens if Johnson wins the confidence vote?
Even if Johnson is protected from a new vote of confidence, a significant mutiny could make his leadership untenable.
What would happen if Johnson loses?
If Johnson loses, there will be a leadership contest and his replacement would become prime minister. If several candidates come forward, a secret vote is held among Conservative MPs to whittle down the field.
Next in line?
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have long been the front-runners in any potential leadership contest, though Sunak’s chances have been hurt by revelations about his tax affairs.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid is another who might run while from outside the government, Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Jeremy Hunt, a former foreign secretary, could be contenders.
Still, the lack of any clear successor who could connect with voters ahead of the next election has been one factor holding back potential rebels.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU