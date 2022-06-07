Explained: What happens if British PM Johnson wins the confidence vote?

British PM faces a confidence vote after more than 15% of elected Conservative lawmakers withdrew their support for the British leader following the "partygate" scandal. The results of the vote are expected in the wee hours of Tuesday (in India). So what lies ahead?

What will happen during the confidence vote?

All 359 Conservative MPs can vote. So if Johnson gets 180 votes, it will secure the majority he needs to survive.

If Johnson wins, he remains in office and cannot be challenged again for 12 months (according to the Conservative Party's rules). If he loses, he must resign and is barred from standing in the leadership election that follows.

What happens if Johnson wins the confidence vote?

Even if Johnson is protected from a new vote of confidence, a significant mutiny could make his leadership untenable.

What would happen if Johnson loses?

If Johnson loses, there will be a leadership contest and his replacement would become prime minister. If several candidates come forward, a secret vote is held among Conservative MPs to whittle down the field.

Next in line?

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have long been the front-runners in any potential leadership contest, though Sunak’s chances have been hurt by revelations about his tax affairs.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid is another who might run while from outside the government, Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Jeremy Hunt, a former foreign secretary, could be contenders.

Still, the lack of any clear successor who could connect with voters ahead of the next election has been one factor holding back potential rebels.