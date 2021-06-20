Explained: Why do people want Jeff Bezos to buy and eat the Mona Lisa?

In order to “imagine a new art, one must break the ancient art”, the French author Marcel Schwob wrote more than 100 years ago. Today, that call to action has been boldly made in the form of a Change.org petition demanding that buy and eat the Mona Lisa.

The petition, which at press time had over 10,500 signatures, was started by Kane Powell, a resident of Stevensville, Maryland. “Nobody has eaten the mona lisa and we feel needs to take a stand and make this happen,” his petition reads.

Powell isn’t wrong, in a matter of fact: Since it was painted by Leonardo da Vinci in the early 1500s, people have stolen the Mona Lisa, copied the Mona Lisa and thrown a teacup at the Mona Lisa — but no one has ever eaten it.

Powell came up with the idea for the petition — which, to be clear, is a joke — while at an App­lebee’s with his fiancée and two friends before the pandemic. The four had dinner and started ordering from the $1 drink menu, and that’s when the ingenuity started to flow. “ was in the news at the time,” Powell said. “We were like, ‘what if he bought it and ate it?’ It would be stupid and outlandish.”



Only in the past week or so has the petition gained any sort of traction. Powell said that he’d long forgotten that he had even made it.

Sophie Grange, the deputy director of communication at the Louvre, where the Mona Lisa is on permanent display, said in an email: “We have seen the petition but the Musée du Louvre will not comment.”



In his call to action, Powell is making a state­ment about the absurdity of massive amounts of accumulated wealth, as well as the bizarre­ness of the internet era. “We all know that Bezos has more money than needed,” Powell said. “It’d just be amusing to have a person of that kind of power be funny with their money because, let’s be honest, they don’t need it, and I think it would just be entertainment.”It’s an interesting thought experiment.

Bezos, the Amazon founder, has a net worth upward of $200 billion. In 1962, according to Guinness World Records, the Mona Lisa was assessed at $100 million, then “the highest known insurance valuation for a painting”. In today’s dollars, that would roughly translate to over $850 million. Though Bezos could theo­r­etically afford it, the Mona Lisa isn’t for sale, and France likely wouldn’t be willing to give it up.

“As a general rule, the French Heritage Code states that works in French national collections (eg, the Louvre) are deemed to be French nat­io­nal treasures. Other provisions of French law provide that national trea­sures are inalienable,” Stephen Urice, the director of the law track, University of Mia­mi School of Law, said in an email.

Even if the Mona Lisa were sold for $60 billion (as the French tech executive Stephane Distinguin has advocated), Bezos could still theoretically afford it. Eating it might prove more difficult but it would really depend on Bezos’ stomach.

“You might get indigestion, but there is nothing stopping you under US law from eating the Mona Lisa if you own it,” said Amy Adler, an art law expert and professor at the New York University School of Law. “We only protect works for the life of the artist, with a few minor exceptions, but that’s basically the rule under the Visual Artists Rights Act.”



In France, droits moraux, or “moral rights,” would typically protect an artwork from such an act. “Moral rights protect artists from the alteration, mutilation, or harm to their works that would be damaging to their reputation,” said Urice. But Leonardo da Vinci’s works aren’t covered by them, he added.

