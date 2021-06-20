Explained: Why do people want Jeff Bezos to buy and eat the Mona Lisa?

-
ALSO READ
I predict that the 21st century is going to be Indian century: Jeff Bezos
From selling books to redefining retail: How Amazon, Bezos changed world
An unleashed Jeff Bezos will seek to shift Blue Origin into hyperdrive
Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5
Book excerpt: The untold story of how Jeff Bezos beat the tabloids
-
In order to “imagine a new art, one must break the ancient art”, the French author Marcel Schwob wrote more than 100 years ago. Today, that call to action has been boldly made in the form of a Change.org petition demanding that Jeff Bezos buy and eat the Mona Lisa.
The petition, which at press time had over 10,500 signatures, was started by Kane Powell, a resident of Stevensville, Maryland. “Nobody has eaten the mona lisa and we feel jeff bezos needs to take a stand and make this happen,” his petition reads.
Powell isn’t wrong, in a matter of fact: Since it was painted by Leonardo da Vinci in the early 1500s, people have stolen the Mona Lisa, copied the Mona Lisa and thrown a teacup at the Mona Lisa — but no one has ever eaten it.
Powell came up with the idea for the petition — which, to be clear, is a joke — while at an Applebee’s with his fiancée and two friends before the pandemic. The four had dinner and started ordering from the $1 drink menu, and that’s when the ingenuity started to flow. “Jeff Bezos was in the news at the time,” Powell said. “We were like, ‘what if he bought it and ate it?’ It would be stupid and outlandish.”
Only in the past week or so has the petition gained any sort of traction. Powell said that he’d long forgotten that he had even made it.
Sophie Grange, the deputy director of communication at the Louvre, where the Mona Lisa is on permanent display, said in an email: “We have seen the petition but the Musée du Louvre will not comment.”
In his call to action, Powell is making a statement about the absurdity of massive amounts of accumulated wealth, as well as the bizarreness of the internet era. “We all know that Bezos has more money than needed,” Powell said. “It’d just be amusing to have a person of that kind of power be funny with their money because, let’s be honest, they don’t need it, and I think it would just be entertainment.”
It’s an interesting thought experiment.
Bezos, the Amazon founder, has a net worth upward of $200 billion. In 1962, according to Guinness World Records, the Mona Lisa was assessed at $100 million, then “the highest known insurance valuation for a painting”. In today’s dollars, that would roughly translate to over $850 million. Though Bezos could theoretically afford it, the Mona Lisa isn’t for sale, and France likely wouldn’t be willing to give it up.
“As a general rule, the French Heritage Code states that works in French national collections (eg, the Louvre) are deemed to be French national treasures. Other provisions of French law provide that national treasures are inalienable,” Stephen Urice, the director of the arts law track, University of Miami School of Law, said in an email.
Even if the Mona Lisa were sold for $60 billion (as the French tech executive Stephane Distinguin has advocated), Bezos could still theoretically afford it. Eating it might prove more difficult but it would really depend on Bezos’ stomach.
“You might get indigestion, but there is nothing stopping you under US law from eating the Mona Lisa if you own it,” said Amy Adler, an art law expert and professor at the New York University School of Law. “We only protect works for the life of the artist, with a few minor exceptions, but that’s basically the rule under the Visual Artists Rights Act.”
In France, droits moraux, or “moral rights,” would typically protect an artwork from such an act. “Moral rights protect artists from the alteration, mutilation, or harm to their works that would be damaging to their reputation,” said Urice. But Leonardo da Vinci’s works aren’t covered by them, he added.
@2021 The New York Times
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU