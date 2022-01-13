FAA cites progress on 5G restrictions before January 19 roll-out

-
ALSO READ
India's aviation sector on the verge of a turnaround?
After Air India privatisation, aviation set to be 2nd most concentrated mkt
TMS, Ep 20: Revival for aviation and cinemas, markets, and fuel-cell EVs
Technocrat or bureaucrat: Who should head India's aviation regulator DGCA?
Passengers' Gain: Competition to soar as new players enter aviation sector
-
US aviation regulators say they’ve made progress reducing the risk of flight disruptions from new 5G service that’s set to start January 19, but are still releasing scores of potential limitations across the country.
The Federal Aviation Administration expects to provide information soon on what percentage of aircraft will be subject to the restrictions, the agency said in an emailed statement Wednesday. At midnight, it will release so-called notices to air missions or Notams spelling out new prohibitions at hundreds of sites.
The FAA “has made progress to safely reduce the risk of delays and cancellations as wireless companies share more data and manufacturer altimeter testing results arrive,” the agency said in the release.
AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. reached a compromise with U.S. officials last week, agreeing to delay their 5G service for two weeks and to limit placement of cell towers near 50 airports for at least six months.
While the companies have said their new service poses no risk to aviation, the FAA and aerospace-industry groups say tests show devices that calculate altitude could become unreliable if aircraft get too close to cell towers.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU