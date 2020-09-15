Facebook adds information hub for climate change to combat misinformation

After introducing information hub for Covid-19, on Tuesday unveiled a dedicated information hub to combat misinformation around climate. Like coronavirus information hub, the climate information hub will feature accurate information regarding

“One of the biggest lessons we have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is how powerful can be for connecting people to accurate, expert advice and information during a global crisis. Now, we are taking a similar approach to the climate crisis by launching a new Climate Science Information Center on to connect people to factual and up-to-date climate information,” Facebook said in a blogpost.





Named ‘Climate Science Information Center’, it will be a dedicated space on Facebook with factual resources from the world’s leading climate organisations. Moreover, the space will list actionable steps that people can take in their everyday lives to combat The Center will feature facts, figures and data from the Intergovernmental Panel on (IPCC) and their global network of climate science partners, including the UN Environment Programme (UNEP), The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), World Meteorological Organization (WMO), The Met Office and others. It will also include posts from relevant sources to highlight climate science news.

The Center will launch in France, Germany, the UK and US to start and will roll out to other countries soon.