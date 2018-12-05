Facebook gave Netflix, Airbnb special access to user data: UK lawmakers

Facebook Inc gave certain companies, including Netflix and Airbnb, preferential access to user data, according to the company's internal documents released by a British lawmaker.

Dating app Badoo and Lyft were among the other 'whitelisted' for access to friends' data, the documents made public on Wednesday by Damian Collins showed.





ALSO READ: Facebook loses the tag of 'best place to work in US' to Bain & Company

Collins obtained the documents from Six4Three, an app developer that is currently engaged in a legal battle with Facebook.

"The documents gathered for their baseless case are only part of the story and are presented in a way that is very misleading without additional context," a Facebook spokesperson said.



"We stand by the platform changes we made in 2015 to stop a person from sharing their friends' data with developers." Collins also alleged that Facebook took aggressive positions against competitor apps by denying them access to any user data.





ALSO READ: Ensure election law is not violated in campaigning: EC to Twitter, Facebook

The documents show an exchange between Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and senior executive Justin Osofsky in 2013, which approved barring friends' data access to Vine, a video-hosting service owned by Twitter.