Facebook's crypto venture to wind down after asset sale to Silvergate

-
ALSO READ
Bitcoin posts biggest increase since July in a matter of minutes
Bitcoin crashes as El Salvador rollout falters: Check details here
RBI cautions banks' chiefs on risk involved in cryptocurrency trade
Reserve Bank of India red-flags cryptocurrency risks in board meet
Bitcoin falls 4.5% after China vows crackdown on cryptocurrency trading
-
Meta Platforms Inc-backed Diem Association sold its assets to crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital Corp, Diem said on Monday, ending the tech giant's ambitious push to get its billions of users transacting in its own currency.
Silvergate said in a separate statement that it had paid $182 million for Diem's intellectual property and other assets.
The sale was the culmination of several years of struggle for Meta's fintech unit, which lost most of its leadership, including director David Marcus, amid an exodus of staffers in the fall.
It also throws into question how Meta plans to handle commerce in the metaverse, a futuristic digital environment that Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has heralded as "the successor to the mobile internet."
Although visions for the metaverse differ, many early projects involve transactions for digital goods and services using cryptocurrencies.
The Diem project, initially called Libra when it was unveiled in 2019, almost immediately ran into fierce opposition from regulators concerned that it could give Facebook too much control over the money system and infringe on users' privacy.
In its quest for regulatory approvals, Facebook renamed both the digital coin and the wallet it was building to process transactions, now called Novi.
It also radically scaled back plans along the way, relocating Diem's operations from Switzerland to the United States and making the goal to create a U.S. stablecoin pegged to the dollar.
For now, Meta is testing Novi in Guatemala and the United States using the stablecoin Pax Dollar, while continuing to face pushback from a group of U.S. lawmakers who say the company cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency.
Meta reports fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday and plans to break out results of its metaverse-oriented hardware unit for the first time.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU