Fashion house Chanel appoints Unilever executive Leena Nair as CEO

-
ALSO READ
US based Colliers appoints Ramesh Nair as CEO for India business
Extortion case: Delhi court remands Leena Maria Paul to 15-day custody
From rags to riches: Indian designer finds sustainable way to high fashion
IBA to soon move application to RBI for setting up Rs 6,000-cr bad bank
Macron, Le Pen fail to make ground in 2nd round of French regional polls
-
French fashion house Chanel named Leena Nair, an executive from Unilever, as its new global CEO on Tuesday, recruiting a consumer goods veteran to run one of the world's biggest luxury goods groups.
Nair's career at Unilever spanned 30 years, most recently as the chief of human resources and a member of the company's executive committee.
A 52-year old Indian national, Nair is a rare outsider at the helm of the tightly controlled family fashion house, known for its tweed suits, quilted handbags and No. 5 perfume.
She follows U.S. businesswoman Maureen Chiquet, who came from a fashion background and was CEO of Chanel for nine years until early 2016. She was not replaced until now.
Chanel said in a statement that 73-year old French billionaire Alain Wertheimer, who owns Chanel with his brother Gerard Wertheimer, would move to the role of global executive chairman of the group, which started out as a hat boutique on rue Cambon in Paris.
Chanel was founded in 1910 by fashion legend Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel and grew to become a byword for French chic.
The group said Nair, who at Unilever oversaw 150,000 people, would join at the end of January and be based in London.
It added that the new appointments would ensure its "long-term success as a private company."
The recruitment of Nair, who rose through the ranks of Unilever having started out as a trainee on the factory floor, comes as the fashion industry is under pressure to show a more inclusive approach.
Under her watch Unilever achieved gender parity across global management, according to a Harper's Bazaar profile published last month, which also highlighted her commitment to pay the living wage across the supply chain.
Nair serves as a non-executive board member at British Telecom and has previously served as non-executive director of the British government's business, energy and industrial strategy department.
Chanel has fiercely defended its independence and only began publishing financial results in 2018. It said in July it expects to increase sales by double digits this year compared with their 2019, pre-pandemic level of $12.3 billion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU