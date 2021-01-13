JUST IN
Removed record number of disinformation campaigns in Dec, says Facebook
Business Standard

FBI warns of armed protests ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration next week

House Democrats accelerated their push to force the ouster of President Donald Trump before his term officially ends

Vice President Mike Pence indicated that he’d reject demands to immediately oust Trump through the 25th Amendment to the Constitution

The abrupt resignation of Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf added to the mounting tension in Washington ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration next week, with thousands of National Guard troops set to be deployed and the FBI warning of armed protests in all 50 state capitals. As inaugural security preparations intensified, House Democrats accelerated their push to force the ouster of President Donald Trump before his term officially ends, threatening to impeach him for a second time unless he resigns for encouraging the march that led to last Wednesday’s assault on the U. S. Capitol. But Vice President Mike Pence indicated that he’d reject demands to immediately oust Trump through the 25th Amendment to the Constitution as the two met in the Oval Office and agreed to work together for the remainder of the term, according to a senior administration official.

Trump has issued an emergency declaration for the national capital here ahead of his successor Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, amidst threat perception to the event by federal agencies. Democratic Party nominee for US President in 2016 Hillary Clinton expressed solidarity towards impeachment of President Donald Trump by saying it is essential to impeach him in wake of the Capitol riots but warned that impeachment alone "won't remove white supremacy from America". Meanwhile, Facebook does not intend to lift the suspension on outgoing US President Donald Trump, the platform's second in command Sheryl Sandberg said Monday.

Deutsche Bank to pull back from biz with Trump Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank, two of Donald Trump’s favoured lenders, are pulling away from the billionaire president in the wake of last week’s deadly riot at the US Capitol. The German lender has decided not to conduct any further business with Trump and his company, said two people with knowledge of the matter, asking not to be identified. Trump owes the Frankfurt-based lender more than $300 million. Bloomberg

Continuation of greatest witch hunt, says Trump Trump on Tuesday called prepara­tions to impeach him in US Congress “absolutely ridiculous” and said they were causing "tremendous anger." Trump called his likely impeachment a “cont­inu­ation of the greatest witch hunt in the hist­ory of politics.” “I want no violence,” he told reporters.

First Published: Wed, January 13 2021. 01:28 IST

.