Credit Suisse under pressure to merge with UBS, meets to weigh options
Banking crisis: No Europe contagion after US bank rescues, says ECB
SVB Financial seeks bankruptcy protection as banking turmoil persists
China cuts banks' reserve ratio for first time in 2023 to support recovery
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley among banks in deal talks with First Republic
Yellen says US banking system remains sound after 'decisive' actions
US Fed's loans to provide $2 trn of liquidity in banking system: JP Morgan
BofA gets more than $15 bn in deposits after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
'Help us rebuild' deposit base: Silicon Valley Bridge Bank's new CEO
SVB fallout: JPMorgan, other US biggies flooded with newer clients
Fight between countries over emissions targets holds up UN climate report
Business Standard

FDIC considers Silicon Valley Bank break-up after failing to find a buyer

Bids are due Friday for the so-called "bridge bank" that the FDIC set up to take receivership of SVB's assets and liabilities

US Federal agency | US banks | Bank mergers

Bloomberg 

SVB, Silicon valley bank
Photo: Bloomberg

US regulators are moving toward a breakup solution for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) after failing to line up a suitable buyer for the entire company, according to sources. The Federal Deposit Insurance (FDIC) is now seeking to sell the failed bank in at least two parts, said the sources.

Bids are due Friday for the so-called “bridge bank” that the FDIC set up to take receivership of SVB’s assets and liabilities. Separately, the regulator will take bids by Wednesday for SVB Private Bank, or the remnants of Boston Private, the wealth-oriented bank SVB acquired in 2021.

The FDIC had tried to sell them together over the weekend with bids initially due Sunday, but the regulator recently told suitors it was moving the deadline to broaden the pool of potential buyers for all or some of the franchise, the people said. No final decisions have been made, and the timeline or structure of the sales process could change. A representative for the FDIC didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Credit Suisse’s First Boston plan in doubt amid talks

Credit Suisse ’s investment-banking spin-off may struggle to build a new CS First Boston as the lender nears a forced sale to UBS Group. Klein and others had already been talking to interested parties as they sought to line up investors for the business. UBS is showing little appetite for CS’s investment banking business.

- Bloomberg

Buffett in contact with Biden officials on crisis

Berkshire Hathaway ’s Warren Buffett has been in touch with officials in Biden’s administration amid the banking crisis . The calls have centered around Buffett possibly investing in the regional banking sector in some way.

- Bloomberg

Read our full coverage on US Federal agency

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 22:56 IST

