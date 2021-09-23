Fed can't protect markets in case of default, says Jerome Powell

-
ALSO READ
Rupee falls sharply after Yellen renews call for raising US debt ceiling
US Treasury Secy Yellen warns of financial risk if debt ceiling not raised
Global debt rises $32 trillion in 2020 amid Covid pandemic: Moody's
Federal Reserve signals intent to wield power over short-term rates
Jerome Powell speech unlikely to stir India markets, deter foreign inflows
-
US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank doesn’t possess the ability to shield financial markets or the US economy from severe damage should Congress fail to lift the nation’s debt limit in coming weeks and precipitate a default on government obligations.
“It’s just very important that the debt ceiling be raised in a timely fashion so that the United States can pay its bills when and as they come due,” Powell said Wednesday in a virtual press conference following a meeting of the Fed’s interest-rate setting panel.
“The failure to do that is something that could result in severe damage to the economy and to financial markets and it’s just not something we should contemplate,” he said. “No one should assume the Fed or anyone else can fully protect the markets or the economy in the event of a failure.”
The government’s statutory debt limit kicked in at $28.4 trillion at the beginning of August following a two-year suspension, forcing the Treasury Department to employ so-called extraordinary measures to avoid breaching the ceiling. The Treasury has since been running down its cash balance, and Secretary Janet Yellen has said the department will run out of money sometime in October.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU