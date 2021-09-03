Fed likely to announce taper in November, says former Fed official

-
ALSO READ
US Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
Monetisation drive: Holdco for infra assets divides policymakers
Fed says progress made toward conditions for tapering bond buys
Markets gripped by anxiety over Covid-19 pandemic, Fed's tapering
Dollar pauses ahead of Fed testimony, cryptocurrencies attempt recovery
-
The U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to announce the tapering of its asset purchases in November and begin the process a month later, former Federal Reserve official Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday.
Waiting until November will give policymakers more data on the labor market's recovery and economic growth, Lockhart told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF).
But Lockhart, president of the Atlanta Fed from 2007 to 2017, warned "a particularly bad next two months" could postpone this timeline.
The Fed's September meeting will be the first since the Jackson Hole symposium where Chairman Jerome Powell only said tapering could be "this year."
Fed policymakers will also release their summary of economic projections at the September meeting, which Lockhart said they may want to get "out of the way" before giving a taper schedule.
The economic projections "could present a picture not entirely consistent with the tapering decision in some respects," he said.
Lockhart was "agnostic" on the route the central bank might take to unwind its $120 billion worth of monthly bond purchases -- whether by following the post-Great Recession playbook and first cutting back Treasury purchases, or leading with mortgage-backed securities to calm a red-hot housing market.
Lockhart believes financial markets should absorb tapering without much volatility, but that the Fed should worry about persistent market unrest if it spills into the real economy.
Lockhart, currently Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, sees inflation as transitory "for now".
These price pressures could last through 2022, making it vital to manage inflation expectations, he said.
Despite some calls for the Fed to focus more on green policies, Lockhart believes the central bank's current mandate should not be changed.
Two policymakers told GMF the onus of promoting green investments should lie with governments and not central banks.
Lockhart also noted that the Fed was serious in addressing inequality, particularly employment among women and minorities.
"The "inclusion" word ... signals an important change in the (Fed's) mentality."
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU