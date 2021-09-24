Fed meeting: Global markets can ride out tapering, say experts

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
The pivot of monetary policy has shifted squarely to growth
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
Liquidity support, bond yield management: Key takeaways from RBI Policy
The first soft signal of return to normalcy from Monetary Policy Committee?
-
Wall Street appears to be a little more confident that global markets can weather a gradual tightening in Federal Reserve monetary policy. Stocks have climbed and the Treasury yield curve has flattened since US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced the Fed could begin scaling back asset purchases in November. But there’s no tantrum in sight, at least so far, of the sort that roiled investors in 2013.
The Fed is trying to avoid creating fear in markets about the pullback in asset purchases, Jeffrey Rosenberg, senior portfolio manager for systematic fixed income at BlackRock, said on Bloomberg Television: “The Fed has got to be pleased that their communication on the longer way to tapering has avoided the dreaded fear of the tantrum. The flatter curve is kind of an initial response. Yes, the curve is flatter, but you’ve got to squint to see that market reaction. This is a very good outcome for the Fed in terms of signaling their intent to give the market information well ahead of the tapering decision.”
Vincent Reinhart, chief economist and macro strategist at Mellon, says the markets have got it about right: “They are going to unwind unconventional policy action, there is a sell-by date for the asset purchases, probably July of next year, and that they are ready to start raising rates maybe as soon as December next year. However, what they also heard is that they are confident enough about the economy to support that.”
The Fed is charting a steady course, Joyce Chang, JPMorgan Global Research Chair says in a television interview with Bloomberg: “The Fed is effectively on a cruise control at this point. Powell has made it very clear that it will take a serious disappointment to knock them off course.”
The dot plot indicates a greater tolerance to inflation, says Matthew Luzzetti, chief US economist at Deutsche Bank AG in New York.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU