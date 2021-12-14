Fed meets for 1st time since Jerome Powell hinted at policy shift

-
ALSO READ
Seven months and ticking, the case for keeping Powell as Fed chair builds
Time for Fed to taper bond purchases but not to raise rates: Powell
Gold firms above key $1,800 level ahead of US Fed policy verdict
'Fed Reserve needs stability': Joe Biden backs Jerome Powell's leadership
Dollar pauses ahead of Fed testimony, cryptocurrencies attempt recovery
-
For the first time since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell jump-started expectations for a faster taper, officials will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday. Powell had said the central bank needed to shift its focus toward preventing higher inflation from becoming entrenched and away from fostering a rapid rebound in hiring from the pandemic.
The pivot raises the prospect that the Fed’s post-meeting statement — a document parsed by markets as a signal of likely future policy — could be overhauled at the conclusion of their meeting.
Investors are pricing in a quicker end to the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying scheme ahead of the central bank’s policy decision on Wednesday, positioning for multiple rate increases over the next few years. JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citi, and NatWest Markets are all anticipating the Fed’s bond purchases to wrap up in March instead of June. The Fed began scaling back its quantitative easing programme last month.
Futures on the federal funds rate, which track short-term rate expectations, on Monday priced in a more than 90 per cent chance of a quarter-point tightening by the Fed by May next year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU